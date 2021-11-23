Ankita Raina bows out

Dubai

23 November 2021 22:46 IST

Ankita Raina fought hard but missed her chances as top seed Zhang Shuai of China won 6-1, 7-6(6) in the first round of the $100,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Dubai.

Ankita saved four match points from 3-5 in the second set, but could not capitalise on two set points at 6-4 in the tie-break.

Other results: First round: $52,080 Challenger, Manama, Bahrain: Duje Ajdukovic (Cro) bt Sasikumar Mukund 6-4, 6-4; Yanki Erel (Tur) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-3, 6-3.

Advertising

Advertising