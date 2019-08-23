Tennis

Ankita Raina bows out of US Open qualifying event

Ankita Raina. File Photo.

Ankita Raina. File Photo.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s top women’s singles player Ankita Raina crashed out of the women’s singles US Open qualifying event after a hard fought three-set loss to Czech Republic’s Denisa Allertova.

Marathon

The World No. 194 went down 7-6(5), 4-6, 2-6 to her Czech rival in a match that lasted two hours and 17 minutes, on Wednesday night.

Ankita won the first set in a tie-breaker but failed to keep her momentum as Allertova broke the Indian to take the second set comfortably.

In the decider, Ankita was broken again as she conceded the match.

Nagal to play Polansky

Sumit Nagal is the only Indian left in the qualifiers.

He is scheduled to play Peter Polansky of Canada in the second round of the qualifiers.

