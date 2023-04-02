ADVERTISEMENT

Ankita Raina beaten in final in Jakarta

April 02, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Fourth seed Ankita Raina was unable to capitalise on a strong start and was beaten 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 by Zhuoxuan Bai of China in the final of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has had a fine run in the first quarter of the season, making two finals apart from a semifinal, in eight tournaments. She had made the final of the $40,000 event in Bengaluru, and the semifinal of a similar event earlier in Pune.

The results: $25,000 ITF women, Jakarta, Indonesia: Final: Zhuoxuan Bai (Chn) bt Ankita Raina 3-6, 6-0, 6-2.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US