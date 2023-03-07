Ankita-Prarthana combine in last eight

March 07, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Indian pair of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare defeated Sharmada Balu and Sarah Rebecca Sekulic (Germany) 5-7, 6-3, 10-6 to enter the doubles quarterfinals of the KPB Trust ITF Women’s Open tennis tournament at the KSLTA Stadium here on Tuesday.

The third seeded Indo-Swedish pair of Rutuja Bhosale and Jacqueline Awad also advanced to the last eight after defeating Ji Hee Choi (South Korea) and Lee Ya-Hsuan (Taipei) 6-4, 6-2.

In the singles opening round, Japan’s Ikumi Yamazaki stunned third-seed Sakura Hosogi 5-7, 3-6. Sharmada, a wild card entrant, lost to No. 8 seed Eden Silva of Britain 2-6, 4-6.