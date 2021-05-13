Ankita not allowed to compete in Spain

She addresses children online on request of former international Shruti

With her intense game, sincerity of approach and cheerful demeanour, India’s No. 1 woman tennis player Ankita Raina is a perfect role model.

Not being allowed to compete in the $60,000 tournament in Spain — despite her having fulfilled a week-long quarantine and tested negative for the virus — did not dampen Ankita’s spirit, as she interacted with a bunch of kids and shared her wisdom on Tuesday.

“I had checked everything regarding the protocols and quarantine on the Spanish website. It says, 10 days, and if you test negative on the seventh day, you are free to go. But the tournament said it will be 10 days,” said Ankita from Spain.

Yoga and meditation

Addressing children online, as part of the Art of Living programme of yoga and meditation, Ankita answered the questions of aspiring young sportspersons, on the request of former international Shruti Dhawan.

“Sports teaches one to stay in the present. At your age, it comes naturally. Kids have no thoughts about the past or future. You want to grow fast, but this is the best age,” Ankita Said.

Explaining that yoga and meditation helped her to be sharp on the court, Ankita said, “Meditation for me is like tennis practice, or like eating. Whatever we do, with talent or skill, meditation helps us to do even better.”

Ankita stressed that the biggest stumbling block that prevented one from playing the best was the thought of the result.

“Once you start thinking about the result, you stop thinking about the game and what you have to do,” she said.

Conceding that she also felt anxious, tight or under pressure during matches, Ankita said that she would take a deep breath and get her concentration back.

“The result is never in our hands,” said Ankita, adding that the best efforts, with full concentration enhanced one’s chances of being successful.