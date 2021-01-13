Ankita loses in final round of Australian Open qualifiers

DUBAI

Ankita Raina's bid to qualify for a Grand Slam singles main draw failed yet again when she lost in the final round of the Australian Open qualifying event to Serbian Olga Danilovic 6-2. 3-6, 6-1 on Wednesday. It was her sixth attempt to qualify for a Slam.

Ankita’s defeat meant that Sumit Nagal, who was awarded a wild card, will be the only Indian in the singles event for the first Slam of the season.

