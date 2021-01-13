Tennis

Ankita loses in final round of Australian Open qualifiers

Ankita Raina's bid to qualify for a Grand Slam singles main draw failed yet again when she lost in the final round of the Australian Open qualifying event to Serbian Olga Danilovic 6-2. 3-6, 6-1 on Wednesday. It was her sixth attempt to qualify for a Slam.

Ankita’s defeat meant that Sumit Nagal, who was awarded a wild card, will be the only Indian in the singles event for the first Slam of the season.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2021 10:58:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/ankita-loses-in-final-round-of-australian-open-qualifiers/article33570940.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY