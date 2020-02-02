Tennis

Ankita in line for a double

Winning smiles: Ankita Raina and Bibiane Schoofs with the doubles trophy in the ITF women's tennis tournament in Nonthaburi on Saturday.

To play Paquet in the singles final

Ankita Raina outplayed Leonie Kung of Switzerland 6-3, 6-1 to make the singles final of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament on Saturday. In the final, third seed Ankita will face fourth-seeded Chloe Paquet of France, who beat second-seeded Wang Xinyu of China.

In the doubles final, Ankita, seeded No. 1 with Bibiane Schoofs of the Netherlands, beat Thai wild-cards Supapitch Kuearum and Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-4, 6-2.

The results: $25,000 ITF women, Nonthaburi: Semifinals: Ankita Raina bt Leonie Kung (Sui) 6-3, 6-1. Doubles (final): Bibiane Schoofs (Ned) & Ankita Raina bt Supapitch Kuarum & Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Tha) 6-4, 6-2.

€46,600 Challenger, Quimper (France): Doubles (semifinals): Ivan Sabanov & Matej Sabanov (Cro) bt Adil Shamasdin (Can) & Purav Raja 6-2, 6-3.

