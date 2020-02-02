Ankita in line for a double

Ankita Raina outplayed Leonie Kung of Switzerland 6-3, 6-1 to make the singles final of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament on Saturday. In the final, third seed Ankita will face fourth-seeded Chloe Paquet of France, who beat second-seeded Wang Xinyu of China.
In the doubles final, Ankita, seeded No. 1 with Bibiane Schoofs of the Netherlands, beat Thai wild-cards Supapitch Kuearum and Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-4, 6-2.
The results: $25,000 ITF women, Nonthaburi: Semifinals: Ankita Raina bt Leonie Kung (Sui) 6-3, 6-1. Doubles (final): Bibiane Schoofs (Ned) & Ankita Raina bt Supapitch Kuarum & Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Tha) 6-4, 6-2.
€46,600 Challenger, Quimper (France): Doubles (semifinals): Ivan Sabanov & Matej Sabanov (Cro) bt Adil Shamasdin (Can) & Purav Raja 6-2, 6-3.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.