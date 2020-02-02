Ankita in line for a double

Ankita Raina outplayed Leonie Kung of Switzerland 6-3, 6-1 to make the singles final of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament on Saturday. In the final, third seed Ankita will face fourth-seeded Chloe Paquet of France, who beat second-seeded Wang Xinyu of China.

In the doubles final, Ankita, seeded No. 1 with Bibiane Schoofs of the Netherlands, beat Thai wild-cards Supapitch Kuearum and Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-4, 6-2.

The results: $25,000 ITF women, Nonthaburi: Semifinals: Ankita Raina bt Leonie Kung (Sui) 6-3, 6-1. Doubles (final): Bibiane Schoofs (Ned) & Ankita Raina bt Supapitch Kuarum & Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Tha) 6-4, 6-2.

€46,600 Challenger, Quimper (France): Doubles (semifinals): Ivan Sabanov & Matej Sabanov (Cro) bt Adil Shamasdin (Can) & Purav Raja 6-2, 6-3.