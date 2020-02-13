Ankita in doubles semifinals

Ankita Raina and Rosalie van der Hoek of the Netherlands reached the doubles semifnals with a 7-6(5), 6-4 victory over Xun Fang Ying and Zheng Saisai of China in the $275,000 WTA tennis tournament here on Thursday.
In the $804,180 ATP event in New York, Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak of New Zealand lost in the doubles quarterfinals after having beaten the top seeds in the first round.
The results:
$804,180 ATP, New York: Doubles (quarterfinals): Steve Johnson & Reilly Opelka (USA) bt Artem Sitak (Nzl) & Divij Sharan 6-3, 6-4.
$275,000 WTA, Hua Hin: Doubles (quarterfinals): Rosalie van der Hoek (Ned) & Ankita Raina bt Xun Fang Ying & Zheng Saisai (Chn) 7-6(5), 6-4.
$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Pre-quarterfinals: Mchal Konecny (Cze) bt Rishab Agarwal 6-2, 7-6(5).
