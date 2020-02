Ankita in doubles semifinals

Lucky loser Zeel Desai went down fighting 6-2, 2-6, 5-7 against Katarzyna Kawa of Poland in the pre-quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Thursday.

In the doubles, however, Ankita Raina in partnership with Bibiane Schoofs of Nethelrands cruised into the semifinals.

The results:

$25,000 ITF men, Nonthaburi, Thailand: Pre-quarterfinals: Makoto Ochi (Jpn) bt Sidharth Rawat 7-5, 7-6(6). Doubles (quarterfinals): Sebastian Fanselow (Ger) & Mohamed Maamoon (Egy) bt Kim Cheong-Eui (Kor) & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-3, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: Doubles (quarterfinals): Jose Fco. Vidal Azorin & Pablo Vivaro Gonzalez (Esp) bt Mehluli Don Ayanda Sibanda (Zim) & Aryan Goveas 6-2, 6-3.

$25,000 ITF women, Nonthaburi, Thailand: Pre-quarterfinals: Katarzyna Kawa (Pol) bt Zeel Desai 2-6, 6-2, 7-5. Doubles (quarterfinals): Bibiane Schoofs (Ned) & Ankita Raina bt Supapitch Kuearum (Tha) & Leonie Kung (Sui) 6-0, 6-2.