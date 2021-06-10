Tennis

Ankita in doubles quarterfinals

Ankita Raina and Julia Wachaczyk of Germany beat the British pair of Naiktha Bains and Samantha Murray Sharan 6-4, 2-6, [10-4] to reach the doubles quarterfinals of the $235,238 WTA tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

In the quarterfinals, Ankita and partner will challenge fourth seeds Kaitlyn Christian of USA and Nao Hibino of Japan.

In the €88,520 men’s Challenger in Lyon, Sumit Nagal fought on even terms against former World No.7 and second seed Fernando Verdasco, before being pipped 6-7(5), 7-6(3), 7-5 by the Spaniard, in the first round.

Other results: $235,238 WTA, Nottingham: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Julia Wachaczyk (Ger) & Ankita Raina bt Naiktha Bains & Samantha Murray Sharan (GBr) 6-4, 2-6, [10-4].

€88,520 Challenger, Lyon: Singles (first round): Fernando Verdasco (Esp) bt Sumit Nagal 6-7(5), 7-6(3), 7-5.

€66,640 Challenger, Bratislava: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Luca Margaroli (Sui) & Sriram Balaji bt Mathias Bachinger & Tobias Kamke (Ger) 6-3, 6-7(5), [10-3].

$52,080 Challenger, Orlando, USA: Singles (first round): Nicolas Mejia (Col) bt Sasikumar Mukund 6-4, 6-1. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jack Vance & Tennyson Whiting (USA) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Purav Raja 6-3, 3-6, [10-7].

$25,000 ITF women, Madrid: Singles (first round): Karman Kaur Thandi bt Ekaterina Kazionova (Rus) 6-1, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Park Uisung (Kor) & Siddhant Banthia bt Kim Dong Ju & Lee Duckhee (Kor) 6-2, 4-6, [10-7].


