Anisimova battles through injury to claim second WTA title

Amanda Anisimova of the United States with the winner's trophy after her singles match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during the women's final of the Summer Set 2 tournament ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, January 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP
Reuters 09 January 2022 14:22 IST
Updated: 09 January 2022 14:22 IST

American Amanda Anisimova battled through injury to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-5 1-6 6-4 in the Melbourne Summer Set 2 final and claim her second WTA title on January 9.

Anisimova, playing her first final since she won the Copa Colsanitas in Bogota in April 2019, overcame a thigh injury to seal the win in two hours nine minutes.

Belarusian Sasnovich got off to a good start, breaking to take a 3-2 lead in the opening set, but Anisimova quickly raised her game, breaking back to level the set at 4-4 and then breaking again to take the first set 7-5.

Sasnovich responded to going a set down with two early breaks in the second set to take a 3-0 lead.

Two games later, with the set at 4-1, Anisimova took a medical timeout for treatment on her left thigh, returning to the match with her leg heavily taped up.

Visibly hampered by her injury, Anisimova was broken for a third time as Sasnovich took the second set 6-1 and levelled the match.

Sasnovich looked to have carried her momentum into the third set, as she held serve twice and broke to go 3-0 up, but Anisimova showed great resolve to fight back and break twice, before wrapping up the win with an emphatic ace.

"I'm in a good headspace now after an incredibly tough year," said Anisimova, who missed the Australian Open in 2021 after testing positive for COVID-19.

"It's good to start the year in a good place and winning a title, I honestly couldn't ask for more."

