Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar in Challenger doubles final

Anirudh and Vijay led 5-2 when Arjun and Jeevan retired

January 27, 2024 04:33 am | Updated January 28, 2024 12:26 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Second seeds Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth got past compatriots Arjun Kadhe and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan in the doubles semifinals of the €148,625 Challenger tennis tournament in Quimper, France, on Saturday.

Anirudh and Vijay led 5-2 when Arjun and Jeevan retired.

The results: €148,625 Challenger, Quimper, France

Doubles (semifinals): Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Arjun Kadhe & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 5-2 (retired); Quarterfinals: Arjun & Jeevan bt Ugo Blanchet & Matteo Martineau (Fra) 3-6, 7-6(6), [10-8].

