Anirudh Chandrasekar and Niki Poonacha win Challenger title in Spain

Updated - October 06, 2024 12:48 am IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Fourth seeds Anirudh Chandrasekar and Niki Poonacha defeated Romain Arneodo and Inigo Cervantes 7-6(2), 6-4 in the doubles final of the €120,950 Challenger tennis tournament at Villena, Spain, on Saturday.

It was the fifth Challenger title for both, and the first together as a pair. It was the third Challenger title of the season for Niki, and the second for Anirudh.

The champion team collected €6,845 and 100 ATP points. The runners-up got 60 points and €4,050.

Published - October 05, 2024 09:08 pm IST

