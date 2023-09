September 23, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth were beaten 6-4, 7-6(4) in the doubles quarterfinals by third seeds Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in the $1,057,295 ATP tennis tournament in Zhuhai, China, on Saturday. The Indian pair collected 45 ATP points and $9,100.

The results:

$1,057,295 ATP, Zhuhai, China:

Doubles (quarterfinals): Nathaniel Lammons & Jackson Withrow (USA) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-4, 7-6(4); Pre-quarterfinals: Sebastian Korda & Mackenzie Mcdonald (USA) bt Sriram Balaji & Andre Begemann (Ger) 7-6(3), 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia:

Doubles (semifinals): Keshav Chopra & Andres Martin (USA) bt Isaac Nortey (Gha) & Karan Singh 7-5, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF women, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt:

Doubles (final): Elena-Teodora Cadar (Rou) & Sandra Samir (Egy) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi & Anna Sedysheva 6-2, 7-5.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia:

Doubles (final): Magdalini Adaloglou (Gre) & Kristina Voznyak (Ukr) bt Vaishnavi Adkar & Georgia Gulin (Bra) 4-6, 6-3, [10-7].

