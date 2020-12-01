Tennis

Anirudh and Manish duo triumphs

Anirudh Chandrasekar and Manish Sureshkumar combined well to stun the third seeds Ignacio Monzon and Fermin Tenti of Argentina 5-7, 6-0, [10-2] in the pre-quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF tennis tournament in Cairo on Tuesday.

The results:

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Anirudh Chandrasekar & Manish Sureshkumar bt Ignacio Monzon & Fermin Tenti (Arg) 5-7, 6-0, [10-2]; Toby Kodat (USA) & Oleksil Krutykh (Ukr) bt Sidharth Rawat & Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-3, 6-4.

