Andy Murray to miss Monte Carlo and Munich tournaments because of ankle injury

March 29, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - London

The Monte Carlo Masters begins April 7, and the BMW Open in Munich is the following week.

A file photo of Andy Murray.

Andy Murray still has no timetable to return from an ankle injury as the three-time Grand Slam champion's management team confirmed on Friday that he'll miss upcoming clay-court tournaments in Monte Carlo and Munich.

The 36-year-old Murray tore ligaments in his left ankle on Sunday during a match at the Miami Open and announced the next day that he'd be sidelined “for an extended period.” “At this stage, it is still not clear how long Andy will be out of action, and he is continuing to review options with his medical team,” Friday's statement from his management team read.

“Obviously this is very disappointing news for Andy and he has reiterated his desire to get back on court as soon as possible.” The former world No. 1 rolled his ankle on an approach to the net late in the third set against Tomas Machac. Murray finished the match, losing 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

