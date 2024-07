Two-times Olympic singles champion Andy Murray said on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, that the tennis competition at the Paris Games will be the final event of his career.

"Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics," Murray said on X, formerly Twitter.

“Competing for Britain has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time,” Murray said.

