Andy Murray, brother Jamie advance in doubles at Citi Open

Britain’s Andy Murray (right) with his brother and doubles partner, Jamie Murray, during a match n the Citi Open tennis tournament against France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Nicolas Mahut, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Washington.   | Photo Credit: AP

Brothers Andy and Jamie Murray have advanced in doubles at the Citi Open.

The Scottish Murray brothers beat France’s Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-4, 6-7(7), 10-5 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals. They rallied to win on their fourth match point.

Former No. 1-ranked Andy Murray and his brother, who was once ranked No. 1 in doubles, are teaming up for the first time since 2016. The field at the Citi Open features the top 10 doubles players in the world.

In singles action, fifth-seeded John Isner beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-4, and eighth-seeded Milos Raonic defeated American qualifier Tim Smyczek 6-1, 6-4. Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas faces wild card Tommy Paul under the lights on stadium court.

On the women’s side, No. 3 seed Sofia Kenin was upset by fellow American Lauren Davis, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, and Jessica Pegula beat Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. Kenin’s exit followed a stunning Tuesday when top-seeded Sloane Stephens and Wimbledon star Coco Gauff were knocked out of the tournament.

