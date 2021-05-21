Andujar ends Stricker’s impressive run

Pablo Andujar, who had knocked out Roger Federer in the second round, defeated Dominic Stephan Stricker 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open here on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the 18-year-old had given Swiss fans hope for the future when the World No. 419 became the youngest from his country to reach an ATP quarterfinal since Federer at Copenhagen in 2000.

Stricker, 18, followed up his first round win over former US Open champion Marin Cilic with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.

The results:

Quarterfinals: Pablo Andujar bt Dominic Stephan Stricker 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Second round: Stricker bt Marton Fucsovics 7-5, 6-4; Denis Shapovalov bt Marco Cecchinato 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-1.