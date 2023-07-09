HamberMenu
Andreeva becomes youngest player to enter fourth round in Wimbledon after Gauff

Mirra Andreeva is the youngest player since Coco Gauff in 2019 to reach the women’s fourth round at Wimbledon.

July 09, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST

Reuters
Mirra Andreeva plays a forehand against Anastasia Potapova in the Women’s Singles third round match during day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023 in London, England.

Mirra Andreeva plays a forehand against Anastasia Potapova in the Women’s Singles third round match during day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva, playing at Wimbledon for the first time, earned the final spot in the fourth round of the women’s draw.

The Russian qualifier is the latest teen sensation in tennis, and she isn’t disappointing at the All England Club. Andreeva is the youngest player since Coco Gauff in 2019 to reach the women’s fourth round at Wimbledon. She reached the third round at this year’s French Open in her first major tournament.

Despite trailing 4-1 in the second set, Andreeva beat 22nd-seeded Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 7-5 on No. 3 Court.

“I came back from 1-4, so of course I feel great,” Andreeva said on court before explaining how she keeps her cool. “Today, honestly, even if I wanted to show some emotions, I honestly, I couldn’t because I was out of breath almost every point. I really couldn’t show any emotions.”

They came out after, though, when Andreeva sat in her chair and pulled her purple Wimbledon towel up over her face for a few seconds to regain her composure.

