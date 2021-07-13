Andreescu to skip Games over COVID concerns

Los Angeles

13 July 2021 22:50 IST

Canadian tennis star and World No. 5 Bianca Andreescu said on Monday she would skip the Tokyo Olympics, citing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 21-year-old 2019 US Open champion said in a statement on social media: “... I have made the very difficult decision to not play in the Tokyo Olympics later this month.”

"I have been dreaming of representing Canada at the Olympics since I was a little girl, but with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know that deep in my heart, this is the right decision to make for myself."

Advertising

Advertising