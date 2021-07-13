Tennis

Andreescu to skip Games over COVID concerns

Andreescu.   | Photo Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Canadian tennis star and World No. 5 Bianca Andreescu said on Monday she would skip the Tokyo Olympics, citing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 21-year-old 2019 US Open champion said in a statement on social media: “... I have made the very difficult decision to not play in the Tokyo Olympics later this month.”

"I have been dreaming of representing Canada at the Olympics since I was a little girl, but with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know that deep in my heart, this is the right decision to make for myself."


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 13, 2021 10:52:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/andreescu-to-skip-games-over-covid-concerns/article35310591.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY