HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andrea Gaudenzi is re-elected as the chairman of the ATP men’s tennis tour

Andrea Gaudenzi has been re-elected as the chairman of the ATP men’s tennis tour

June 28, 2023 02:16 am | Updated 02:16 am IST - LONDON

AP
Andrea Gaudenzi has been re-elected as the chairman of the ATP men’s tennis tour. His second term will run through 2026.

Andrea Gaudenzi has been re-elected as the chairman of the ATP men’s tennis tour. His second term will run through 2026. | Photo Credit: AP

Andrea Gaudenzi has been re-elected as the chairman of the ATP men’s tennis tour, with the second term running through 2026.

The ATP announced the news on Monday. Gaudenzi, a former professional player, started the job in January 2020.

Under Gaudenzi, men’s tennis introduced a 50-50 profit-sharing formula that resulted in a $37.5 million rise in prize money across the ATP Tour and lower-tier ATP Challenger Tour in 2023.

The tour said that represents the highest one-year jump in the circuit’s history.

Other elements of Gaudenzi’s tenure touted in the news release included the introduction of 12-day Masters 1000 tournaments; long-term aggregation of media rights; increased player pension contributions; and a 75% increase in ATP Challenger Tour prize money to $21.1 million this year.

Gaudenzi wants to increase the cooperation among the seven governing bodies of tennis, a group that also includes the WTA, the International Tennis Federation and the four Grand Slam tournaments.

The Italian won three tour-level titles and reached a career-high ranking of 18th before retiring as a player in 2003. He replaced Chris Kermode as the ATP's leader.

Related Topics

tennis / sport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.