Aman claims second straight title

Aman Dahiya  

Second seed Aman Dahiya defeated top seed Nishant Dabas 6-2, 6-4 to clinch his second successive singles title in the ITF grade-4 junior tennis tournament here on Saturday.

Aman who trains at the Altevol Academy in Ahmedabad, did not drop a set in two weeks while winning his 10 singles matches.

In the doubles final, Aman and Nishant lost 10-7 in the super tie-break to Anargha Ganguly and Karan Singh.

The results:

Boys (final): Aman Dahiya bt Nishant Dabas 6-2, 6-4; Semifinals: Nishant bt Yuvan Nandal 6-2, 6-2; Aman bt Tomas Quesada Perez (Esp) 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles (final): Anargha Ganguly & Karan Singh bt Nishant & Aman 3-6, 6-3, [10-7].

Related Articles
