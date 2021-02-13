Aman claims second straight title

Second seed Aman Dahiya defeated top seed Nishant Dabas 6-2, 6-4 to clinch his second successive singles title in the ITF grade-4 junior tennis tournament here on Saturday.
Aman who trains at the Altevol Academy in Ahmedabad, did not drop a set in two weeks while winning his 10 singles matches.
In the doubles final, Aman and Nishant lost 10-7 in the super tie-break to Anargha Ganguly and Karan Singh.
The results:
Boys (final): Aman Dahiya bt Nishant Dabas 6-2, 6-4; Semifinals: Nishant bt Yuvan Nandal 6-2, 6-2; Aman bt Tomas Quesada Perez (Esp) 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles (final): Anargha Ganguly & Karan Singh bt Nishant & Aman 3-6, 6-3, [10-7].
