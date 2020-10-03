French Open | Altmaier stuns Berrettini; Kenin storms into the fourth round

Tsitsipas and Dimitrov move up but end of the road for Wawrinka; Jabeur impresses; Martic exits

German qualifier Daniel Altmaier, ranked 186th in the world, bundled out Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini from the French Open with a comprehensive 6-2, 7-6(5), 6-4 victory on Saturday.

Making his debut at Roland Garros, the 22-year-old broke the off-colour Italian’s serve four times to win their first career meeting in two hours and 15 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier. In the fourth round, Altmaier will meet US Open semifinalist and 17th seed Pablo Carreno Busta, who proved too strong for compatriot and 10th seed Roberto Bautista Agut to win 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Two walkovers

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced after his opponent Aljaz Bedene retired with an ankle injury while trailing 6-1, 6-2, 3-1. The Greek will play Bulgarian 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov, who also went through when Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain pulled out after losing the first two sets 6-1, 6-3.

Nadal cruises

Meanwhile on Friday, defending champion Rafael Nadal fired an ominous warning with a ruthless 6-1, 6-4, 6-0 win over Italy’s Stefano Travaglia, while the 2015 winner Stan Wawrinka suffered a shock exit.

The three-time Slam winner and 16th seed was broken three times in the final set as he was beaten 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 by French wildcard Hugo Gaston, ranked 239 in the world.

In the women’s section, American fourth seed Sofia Kenin stormed into the fourth round with a 6-2, 6-0 demolition of Romanian qualifier Irina Bara.

The Australian Open champion lost the first two games before turning on the power and winning the remaining 12 to reach the last 16 here for the second time.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, seeded 30th, became the first Arab woman to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros after producing a shock 7-6(7), 2-6, 6-3 win over eighth seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.