Alexander Zverev eyeing December return from ankle injury

Former US Open runner-up Zverev has been sidelined since June's French Open with the ligament tear and could return for December 8-10's Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia

AFP Munich, Germany
November 09, 2022 20:45 IST

Former world No. 2 Alexander Zverev | Photo Credit: Thibault Camus

Former world No. 2 Alexander Zverev is planning a return to the courts during December from a serious ankle injury, his brother and manager Mischa said on Wednesday.

Former US Open runner-up Zverev has been sidelined since June's French Open with a ligament tear and could return for December 8-10's Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia.

"He needs a few matches before the start of the season. Training sessions at home, without a crowd, are different," Mischa Zverev told Eurosport.

"He needs to be on the court against a good player, with ball boys and girls, referees, to feel the adrenalin again."

Zverev has been sidelined since tearing ankle ligaments during his semi-final against Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros.

He left the court in a wheelchair and subsequently underwent surgery to repair three torn ligaments in his right ankle.

A planned return at the Davis Cup in September came up short when Zverev pulled out after experiencing "extreme pain".

The tournament in the Middle East will allow the 25-year-old to prepare for the United Cup, which starts in late December before the Australian Open, beginning on January 29.

