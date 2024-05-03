ADVERTISEMENT

Alcaraz withdraws from Italian Open due to injury

May 03, 2024 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

World number three Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Italian Open due to arm injury, impacting his claycourt season

Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, on May 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

World number three Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of the Italian Open as he continues to recover from an arm injury, the twice Grand Slam champion said on May 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having successfully defended his Indian Wells title in March and reached the Miami Open quarter-finals, Alcaraz injured his right forearm during a practice session in Monaco and he continues to struggle with the problem that has derailed the start of his claycourt season.

Bopanna-Ebden pair knocked out of Madrid Masters

The 20-year-old Spaniard's bid to become the first player to win three straight Madrid Open titles also failed as he suffered a 4-6 6-3 6-2 loss to Russian Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals on May 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I felt some pain after playing in Madrid, some discomfort in my arm," Alcaraz posted on social media platform X. "Today I did some.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Unfortunately, I will not be able to play in Rome. I need to rest so I can recover and play 100% pain free. I am very sorry, I will see you next year."

The Italian Open, an Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour Masters 1000 event, runs from May 8-19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

World / tennis / sport

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US