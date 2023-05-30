ADVERTISEMENT

Alcaraz says he felt 'invincible' in French Open win

May 30, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - Paris

The 20-year-old, the youngest top seed at Roland Garros since Bjorn Borg in 1976, swept to a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 win over his 159th-ranked opponent.

AFP

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz Garfia plays a backhand return to Italy’s Flavio Cobolli during their men’s singles match on day two of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Suzanne-Lenglen in Paris on May 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

World number one Carlos Alcaraz admitted he felt "invincible" at times during his straight-sets win over Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli in the French Open first round on Monday.

The 20-year-old, the youngest top seed at Roland Garros since Bjorn Borg in 1976, swept to a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 win over his 159th-ranked opponent.

U.S. Open champion Alcaraz won the first eight games of Monday's match and was comfortably two sets up in just 52 minutes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first set alone, he allowed his overwhelmed opponent a meagre 10 points.

"I felt I couldn't lose a game. I thought that I was able to win easier than I did, but a match can turn around in each game. But at the start of the match, I felt invincible," he said.

Cobolli, making his Grand Slam debut, rallied briefly in the third set but was unable to take advantage of two break points in the sixth game.

Alcaraz then saw four match points slip away as the Italian hung on to level at 5-5.

However, the Spaniard wrapped up the tie on a fifth match point in the 12th game.

Next up for Alcaraz is a clash with Japan's Taro Daniel for a place in the last 32.

New York-born Daniel, ranked 112, enjoyed his best Slam at the Australian Open in 2022 where he went to the third round from qualifying and defeated former world number one Andy Murray in the round of 64.

His best run in Paris was a second round appearance in 2017.

Daniel has flourished on hard courts this year -- reaching the quarter-finals in Acapulco and second round from qualifying at Indian Wells and Miami.

"I know the level of Taro, so it's going to be a really tough second round, really tough match," added Alcaraz.

"So I have to be ready for that, and I have to be prepared for a really tough one."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

tennis / sport

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US