Alcaraz ends Tiafoe’s dream run at U.S. Open to reach final

Carlos Alcaraz has reached his first Grand Slam final and given himself a chance to become No. 1 at age 19

AP NEW YORK:
September 10, 2022 10:07 IST

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a shot to Frances Tiafoe of the United States during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships on September 9, 2022 in New York. | Photo Credit: AP

Carlos Alcaraz surged into his first Grand Slam final and gave himself a chance to become No. 1 at age 19 by ending Frances Tiafoe’s run at the U.S. Open with a 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 victory on Friday night.

No. 3 Alcaraz moved ahead by grabbing nine of 10 games in one stretch and could have ended the semifinal when he held a match point in the fourth set. Tiafoe saved that and forced a fifth set by improving to 8-0 in tiebreakers during the tournament.

Showing no signs of fatigue from his 5-hour, 15-minute quarterfinal win that ended in the wee hours of Thursday, Alcaraz was better down the stretch, taking four of the last five games.

Alcaraz will face No. 7 Casper Ruud for the championship on Sunday with so much on the line: The winner will become a major champion for the first time and lead the rankings next week.

Ruud, a 23-year-old from Norway, claimed a 55-shot point to cap the opening set of his semifinal and wound up beating Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

