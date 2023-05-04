ADVERTISEMENT

Sonal Patil sets up a title clash with Kashish Bhatia

May 04, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

Sonal Patil overcame top seed Sahira Singh 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 in the semifinals of Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament

Sports Bureau

Sonal Patil overcame top seed Sahira Singh 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 in the semifinals of Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy at Jhajjar on Thursday.

In the other last-four clash, Kashish Bhatia was in a spot of bother after having two match points at 6-1, 5-1 against Divya Bhardwaj, as she was unable to close out the match. Kashish sealed the match 6-1, 7-5.

The results (semifinals):

Sonal Patil bt Sahira Singh 6-1, 3-6, 6-2; Kashish Bhatia bt Divya Bhardwaj 6-1, 7-5.

