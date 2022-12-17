AITA to host more international tournaments in first quarter of 2023

December 17, 2022 04:52 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has added three $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournaments in Haryana, in February 2023, to its packed international calendar. The first two women’s tournaments will be held at the Joygaon Academy in Jhajjar, in the fortnight starting February 6.

The third tournament will be held at the Tennis Project in Gurugram from February 20.

Before these three events, the women will have two $40,000 events in Bhopal and Pune from January 16 and 23 respectively.

The women already have a $25,000 tournament in Solapur this week, which will be followed by a $25,000 event in Navi Mumbai, and the $15,000 event in Gwalior over the following fortnight.

AITA secretary-general Anil Dhupar has also announced three $25,000 ITF men’s events in March, in Delhi, Lucknow and Davangere, which are yet to find their place in the ITF calendar. AITA has already listed eight ITF junior tournaments in Chandigarh, Delhi, Kolkata, Indore, Gurugram, Dehradun, Bhilai and Madurai in the first quarter of next year.

As already planned, there will be three Challenger tournaments for men in Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune, after the season kicks off with the Tata Maharashtra Open ATP event in Pune on January 2.

