AITA puts the ball in ITF’s court

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has left it to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to confirm the security arrangements for the conduct of the Asia-Oceania Davis Cup tie in Islamabad on September 14 and 15.

In a communication to the ITF on Monday, the secretary general of AITA, Hironmoy Chatterjee, has requested the ITF to have a final check on the security measures and advice the AITA accordingly.

Full responsibility

“Government of India has asked us to follow the Olympic Charter. It has, however, been clearly stated by AITA to the Government and to the players that the ITF has taken full responsibility for safety and security of the players and the stakeholders. We are aware that you had done a safety check before the diplomatic ties have been downgraded. ITF may find it appropriate to do another check to its own satisfaction to ensure the safety of all the stakeholders connected with the tie’’, wrote the AITA secretary general.

Having put the ball in the ITF court, the AITA has sought a response on the matter concerned so that it can proceed with the procedures to play the tie.

Awaiting response

“AITA is, therefore, waiting for your final certificate confirming the safety of all the stakeholders and the details of the security plan prepared from the arrival of the team to its departure so that we can start applying for visas for travel to Pakistan and to make necessary travel arrangements’’, the communication said.

Taking the subject further, the AITA has also left it to the ITF to decide on a fresh course of action, if required, in case it was not satisfied with the security situation.

“In case, ITF in consultation with PTF (Pakistan Tennis Federation) is not 100% sure about the safety of the stakeholders, ITF may advise us the future course of action and AITA will respectfully follow the decision of the ITF’’, read the letter.

‘Full confidence’

The communication put to rest the projection that India was seeking a neutral venue for the tie.

“The AITA expressed “full confidence” in ITF and PTF for organising an excellent Davis Cup tie.

The Indian team had expressed its willingness to travel to Islamabad for the tie, after ITF had done a “security and logistic check’’ and had recommended that the tie can be safely conducted in Islamabad.

It was important to take into account the changed scenario, and thus AITA has written to the ITF to look into the situation afresh and advise appropriately.