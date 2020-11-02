Tennis

AITA plans camps for elite players

The national tennis federation has decided to invite country’s top players for a training camp at the DLTA with an aim to provide a platform for their return to competitive action from next year.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has laid out a plan for top-20 elite men’s and women’s players for the camp, which may culminate with a national championship in the singles format among the assembled players in a bio-secure environment.

The 21-day camp will first begin for the men’s players from November 30.

