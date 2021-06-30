AITA nominates Ankita, Prajnesh for Arjuna

Ankita Raina and Prajnesh Gunneswaran have been nominated for the Arjuna Award by AITA, which has also sent names of Balram Singh and Enrico Piperno for the Dhyanchand honour.

Ankita and Prajnesh both won singles bronze medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

Prajnesh who is ranked 148, has played five Davis Cup ties for the country.

In the Lifetime achievement category, Balram, who has a 50 year-long association with Indian tennis, will vie for the honour along with Piperno, who coached the Davis Cup team between 1991-2001 for 27 consecutive ties.