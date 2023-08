August 17, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - JHAJJAR

Vishvajeet Sianas defeated Harsh Malik 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the under-16 boys quarterfinals of the AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Thursday.

In the girls section, Manshi Singh got past Manvi Gupta with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory in the last-eight.

The results:

Boys, quarterfinals: Vishwajeet Sanas bt Harsh Malik 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; Prateek Sheoran bt Paramveer Singh 6-3, 7-6(3); Aaditya Sansanval bt Veer Madan 6-2, 7-5; Uttam Karthik bt Navya Yaddav 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles, semifinals: Aditya Acharya & Kanishk Khathuria bt Kanishk Dhingra & Shreyas Dogial 6-2, 7-6(7); Anuj Tashildar & Paramveer Singh bt Veer Madan & Harssh Malik 6-3, 0-6, [10-5].

Girls, quarterfinals: Vennela Reddy bt Sylvie Pal 6-1, 6-0; Havisha Choudhary bt Neelakshi Lather 6-1, 6-2; Anandita Uadhyay bt Swasti Singh 6-2, 6-4; Manshi Singh bt Manvi Gupta 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles, semifinals: Hirva Rangani & Rishita Bokka bt Saanvi Reddy & Vennela Reddy 7-6(4), 6-4; Ridhima Singh & Avika Yadav bt Samaira Kohli & Swasti Singh 7-6(3), 6-7(6), [10-7].

