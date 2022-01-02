Adil, Brown duo loses in ITF men’s tennis

Qatar

02 January 2022 04:55 IST

Adil Kalyanpur and Preston Brown of the US was beaten 7-5, 6-7(4), [10-3] by the top seeds Ray Ho and Beibit Zhukayev in the doubles semifinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament here.

Other results: $15,000 ITF women, Giza, Egypt: Doubles (semifinals): Sapfo Sakellaridi (Gre) & Youmi Zhuoma (Chn) w/o Anastasia Zolotareva (Rus) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi.

