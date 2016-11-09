Vishnu meets Ranjeet in final

Top-seeded Vishnu Vardhan beat local challenger Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-4, 6-4 in the men’s singles semifinal of the seventh leg of the Asian Tennis Tour, organised by Central Excise on Tuesday.
Second seed V.M. Ranjeet defeated Rohit Rampuria 6-3, 6-1.
The results: Semifinals: Vishnu Vardhan bt Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-4, 6-4, V.M. Ranjeet bt Rohit Rampuria 6-3, 6-1. — Special Correspondent
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor