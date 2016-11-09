Tennis

Vishnu meets Ranjeet in final

Top-seeded Vishnu Vardhan beat local challenger Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-4, 6-4 in the men’s singles semifinal of the seventh leg of the Asian Tennis Tour, organised by Central Excise on Tuesday.

Second seed V.M. Ranjeet defeated Rohit Rampuria 6-3, 6-1.

The results: Semifinals: Vishnu Vardhan bt Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-4, 6-4, V.M. Ranjeet bt Rohit Rampuria 6-3, 6-1. — Special Correspondent

