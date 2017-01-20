Tennis

Vinod Sridhar in final

Former National champion Vinod Sridhar blanked Himanshu Shankar in the semifinals of the over-35 age group in the ITF grade-4 senior tennis tournament here on Friday.

In fact, top seed Vinod Sridhar has not dropped a game in three rounds after a bye in the first round.

In the final, Vinod will be challenged by Aditya Khanna, who outplayed second seed Nishant Goel for the loss of two games.

The results:

Over-35 (semifinals): Vinod Sridhar bt Himanshu Shankar 6-0, 6-0; Aditya Khanna bt Nishant Goel 6-1, 6-1. Doubles (final): Nagaraj Revanasiddaiah & Jagdish Tanwer bt Avinash Kunwar & Vinod Sridhar 4-6, 7-5, [13-11].

Over-45 (semifinals): Nagaraj Revanasiddaiah bt Chandra Bhushan 6-1, 6-1; Jagdish Tanwer bt Alok Bhatnagar 6-2, 6-0. Doubles (final): Rohit Rawat & Jagdish Tanwer bt Bal Kishan Bhatia & Gurdarshan Singh Ramana 6-3, 6-2.

Over-55 (semifinals): Ajeet Bhardwaj bt Sharad Tak 5-7, 6-3, 6-3; Mani Mohan Nehru bt Puneet Kumar Gupta 6-2, 6-1. Doubles (final): Pawan Jain & Sharad Tak bt Ajeet Bhardwaj & Rakesh Kohli 6-3, 6-3. — Sports Bureau

