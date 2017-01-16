Top five players to watch at the 2017 Australian Open

It is a brand new year and a brand new season for tennis. The Australian Open - the first Grand Slam tournament of the year - begins on Monday in Melbourne. Here are top players to watch in the men’s division.

Novak Djokovic: Flashback to same time last year. No one would have thought the Serb would be dethroned from his Number 1. position. Djokovic ended last season with a slump (by his standards), losing the top ranking to Andy Murray. However, he made a brilliant comeback last weekend defeating Murray in the finals of the Qatar Open tournament. That win would have given him some much-needed confidence and peace (something he has sought from various avenues, including group meditation). This, coupled with the fact that the Australian Open has been his best tournament so far, means Djokovic is always a favourite.

Great Britain’s Andy Murray plays a backhand in his first round match against Illya Marchenko of Ukraine on day one of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday. | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill

Andy Murray: Andy Murray was a finalist in three Grand Slams last year. He lost the Australian Open and French Open to Djokovic and won a second Wimbledon against Milos Raonic. The Wimbledon win set off what was a phenomenal year for him: Olympic gold, titles at the Paris Masters and WTA finals and world number 1 (and yes, there’s the knighthood as well). No one has been closer to winning the Australian Open, and Murray would be looking to end his five-time runner-up streak at Melbourne.

Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka reacts after loosing a point against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff during the 2nd round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. Struff won 3-6,7-6,6-6.

Stanislas Wawrinka: The Big Four -- Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray -- are always in the headlines, but here’s a man who has been doing his job silently, but efficiently, on the sidelines. Stanislas Wawrinka has three Grand Slam titles to his credit, something even the current world no.1 does not. If everything goes according to plan, he might even win Wimbledon and snap that career one. Wawrinka is fresh off his U.S Open win against Djokovic and hard courts like these are most favourable to him.

Switzerland's Roger Federer makes a forehand return to Austria's Jurgen Melzer during the first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne on Monday.

Roger Federer: What’s a tennis listicle without Federer in it? Weird as it may be to see him as No. 17, the Swiss is back on the ATP World Tour as healthy as he can get. While everyone hopes for an 18th Grand Slam, it might not be that easy thanks to his low-seeding that will put him in a tough draw. But lest we forget, Federer played two thrilling games in Wimbledon last year, against Cilic and Raonic. And just watching him play in a Grand Slam again is exciting enough.

Kei Nishikori: 27-year-old Kei Nishikori has been a Grand Slam finalist before. His skill set was on display when he defeated Andy Murray in a gruelling 5-setter at the U.S Open last year. What remains to be seen if he can get over his injuries and his seal his place in this tournament.