The best season of my career, says Bautista-Agut

For Spain’s Roberto Bautista-Agut, 2016 was a great year. He reached a career-high ranking of 13, with the icing being a victory over Novak Djokovic on his way to his first Masters final. Summing up the year, the world No. 14 said: “It was the best season of my career. I just want to continue improving and try to be fit. Beating Novak (Djokovic) is the best win of my career.”

His match against Djokovic saw the Serbian lose his temper on more than one occasion, even breaking his racquet and tearing his T-shirt. So did those shenanigans distract him? “No. When you play against these big players, you have to concentrate and focus on the game. You cannot afford to get distracted. Those incidents don’t distract.”

About the role of clay courts in having an influence on the success of Spaniards, Agut said: “It’s good to play on clay in the beginning of your career. It helps you understand the game more and makes you stronger mentally and physically playing long rallies. Tennis in Spain has great culture. We have school tennis and good academies. We have lot of age group tournament that makes us competitive players from a young age.”

Agut, who is the second-highest Spaniard in the rankings behind Rafael Nadal, and also the only Spanish player younger than Nadal among the current lot to be ranked in the top-20.

But he shrugs off any comparison with the 14-time Grand Slam champion. “Nadal is the only one in the world. It is impossible to get close, so I am very focused on me. I cannot be compared with Nadal.”

Like many Spaniards he dabbled in football too, playing for Villarreal CF till the age of 14 before turning his focus towatds tennis. The reason — he could control his own destiny.