Suraj takes the honours

Fourth seed Suraj Prabodh defeated second seed Kunal Anand 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in the final of the $5000 Asian Tour men’s tennis tournament here.

Suraj, the semifinalist in the national grass court championship in Chandigarh, had beaten top seed Niki Poonacha in straight sets in the quarterfinals, while Kunal had got past third seed Karunuday Singh in the semifinals.

The champion won $900 and the runner-up collected $600.

The results (final): Suraj Prabodh bt Kunal Anand 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. Semifinals: Suraj Prabodh bt Niki Poonacha 6-2, 6-3; Kunal Anand bt Karunuday Singh 6-2, 6-3.

Quarterfinals: Poonacha bt Heera Ashiq (Pak) 6-3, 7-6(5); Suraj bt Madusha Wijesuriya (Sri) 6-0, 6-3; Karunuday bt Arnav Alok Goel 6-2, 6-0; Kunal bt Dineshkanthan Thangarajah 6-3, 7-5.

Pre-quarterfinals: Poonacha bt Yasitha de Silva (Sri) 6-1, 6-4; Heera bt Aaditya Tewari 6-2, 6-4; Suraj bt Jatin Dahiya 6-2, 6-4; Madusha bt Vibuda Wijebandara (Sri) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Arnav bt Mufazzal Hosssain (Ban) 6-2, 6-1; Karunuday bt Shamal Diissanayake (Sri) 7-5, 6-2; Dineshkanthan bt Ojas Rathee 6-2, 6-3; Kunal bt Shaikh Abdullah 6-4, 6-0.