Sunish in final

KOLKATA: Third-seeded Dhruv Sunish of India defeated second-seeded Hazem Naow of Syria in the semifinals to move into the boys’ final of the DKS ITF junior tennis here on Friday.

Sunish will take on fifth-seeded Dostanbek Tashbulatov of Kazakhstan on Saturday.

In the girls’ singles, Akanksha Bhan moved into the title round downing compatriot Lasya Patnaik. Bhan will take on top-seeded Axana Mareen of Belgium, who beat Shivani Amineni of India.

Sunish, the only Indian in the boys’ singles semifinal, showed the right game on clay to win the opening set 6-2.

Trying to get back into the game, Naow showed greater resistance in the second set which went with serve till the 10th game.

But Sunish fine-tuned his returns in the right time and won the next two games to wrap up the set 7-5 and the match to power his way into the final.

The results:

Boys: Semifinals: Dostanbek Tashbulatov (Kaz) bt Yu Hua-Chen (Tpe) 6-0, 6-2; Dhruv Sunish bt Hazem Naow (Syr) 6-2, 7-5.

Doubles: Final: Naow & Yu Hua-Chen bt Roko Savin (Cro) & Dostanbek Tashbulatov 6-3, 6-4 (Kaz).

Girls: Semifinals: Axana Mareen (Bel) bt Shivani Amineni 6-2, 6-0; Akanksha Bhan bt Lasya Patnaik 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

Doubles: Final: Yi Lee Kuan (Tpe) & Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Tha) bt Victoria Kalaitzis (Bel) & Axana Mareen 7-6(3), 7-6(2). — Special Correspondent

