Sowjanya wins singles title

Sowjanya Bavisetti: File Photo

Sowjanya Bavisetti: File Photo  

Unseeded Sowjanya Bavisetti 22, capitalised on wild card competitor Mihika Yadav's plethora of errors to win the women's singles title of the KPIT-MSTLA BVGITF tournament here on Saturday. Sowjanya won the one hour 27 minute final 7-5,6-2. Sowjanya gained 12 WTA points and prize money of Rs. 1,05,056.

While Mihika, 16, was quite superior in the execution of ground strokes,she dropped six service games as against three by her opponent, who was seen in action in a major event after recovering from an ankle injury she suffered during the Asian Tennis Tour event at Delhi last June-July.

