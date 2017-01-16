Australian Open | Tennis

Simona Halep first seed out of Aus Open

Romania's Simona Halep walks along the back of the court while playing US’ Shelby Rogers during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

Romania's Simona Halep walks along the back of the court while playing US’ Shelby Rogers during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.   | Photo Credit: AP

Halep, seeded fourth, also crashed out in the first round at the season-opening grand slam last year.

Romania's Simona Halep became the first seed to be bundled out of the Australian Open on Monday when she was beaten 6-3 6-1 by American Shelby Rogers.

The 25-year-old sought medical advice after the first set but was able to continue in the second though she appeared to be favouring her left knee, flexing it throughout the match.

Rogers, who beat former top-10 player Eugenie Bouchard two weeks ago in Brisbane, sealed victory in 75 minutes when Halep hit a backhand into the net on Rod Laver Arena.

