SRM in last four

Former National champion Mohit Mayur won his two singles and a doubles match with Alwin Anton in helping SRM University, Chennai, to a 3-1 victory over Delhi University in the quarterfinals of the all-India inter-university men’s tennis tournament here on Monday.

In the semifinals, SRM University will play Panjab University, Chandigarh. The other semifinal will be between Madras University and Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, both of which got walkover from Chandigarh University, Mohali and Manipur University respectively in the quarterfinals.

The results (quarterfinals): SRM, Chennai, bt Delhi 3-1 (Mohit Mayur bt Pallav Rousha 6-2, 6-4; Mohammed Fahad lost to Rohan Punj 6-3, 3-6, 1-6; Mohit Mayur & Alwin Anton bt Rohan Punj & Bijay Kumar Mohanty 6-1, 6-0; Mohit Mayur bt Rohan Punj 6-1, 6-2). — Sports Bureau

