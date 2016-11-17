Rudra upsets Gogoi

Unseeded Rudra Kapoor upset the No. 11 seed from Assam, Udit Gogoi, to enter the boys’ pre-quarterfinals of the MSLTA-Yonex Sunrise under-14 national tennis tournament organised by Endurance Marathwada.
In a girls’ second round match, Maharashtra’s Richa Chougule had a tough time getting the better of Tamil Nadu’s Aditi Narayan 7-6(1), 0-6, 6-2.
The results: Second round: Boys: 1-Aaryan Zaveri bt Pranay Choudhari 6-1, 6-0; Dhruv Tangri bt Onkar Apte 6-3, 6-2; Rudra Kapoor bt Udit Gogoi 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; 5-Ajay Malik bt Shreejit Sen 6-0, 6-2; 3-S. Boopathy bt Aman Dahiya 6-1, 6-1; Amaan Tezabwala bt Shashank Narde 6-0, 6-1; Krishan Hooda bt Anirudh Krishna 6-0, 6-2; 7-Nishant Dabas bt Arjun Gohad 6-0, 6-0; 6-Rajesh Kannan bt Kartik Saxena 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3); 2-V.M. Sandeep bt Heerak Vora 6-1, 6-3.
Girls: 1-Richa Chougule bt Aditi Narayan 7-6(1), 0-6, 6-2; Avi Shah bt Kanika Sivaraman 6-3, 6-4; 3-Gargi Pawar bt Ria Washimkar 6-0, 6-0; 7-Saneepti Rao bt Divya Bhardwaj 6-2, 6-1; 8-Bela Tamhankar bt Shrichandra Tentu 6-2, 6-0; 6-Riya Uboveja bt Riddhi Kakarlamudi 6-1, 6-1; Sanskruti Damera bt Deepa Vanaraja 6-3, 6-1. — Special Correspondent
