Ramkumar advances, Ankita out

Davis Cupper Ramkumar Ramanathan knocked eighth seed Marko Tepavac of Serbia 7-5, 6-3 out in the first round of the €42,500 Challenger in Italy on Tuesday.

Ramkumar served well and did not face a breakpoint in the whole match, while capitalising on two of the three breakpoints that he forced to decisively turn the contest in his favour.

Yuki Bhambri, however, was beaten in the first round of a similar Challenger in the US.

The country’s No.1 woman singles player, Ankita Raina, had the rare ignominy of being blanked in the second and final qualifying round of the $125,000 WTA event in Chinese Taipei after she had fought her way past Natela Dzalamidze of Russia in the first round.

In the $25,000 ITF Futures in Australia, Sriram Balaji sailed past Jeremy Beale of Australia in the singles and made the doubles quarterfinals as the top seed with Sanam Singh.

The results:

$125,000 WTA, Chinese Taipei: Qualifying (second and final round): Pei-Chi Lee (Tpe) bt Ankita Raina 6-0, 6-0; First round: Ankita Raina bt Natela Dzalamidze (Rus) 7-6(9), 5-7, 6-3.

€42,500 Challenger men, Brescia, Italy: First round: Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Marko Tepavac (Srb) 7-5, 6-3.

$50,000 Challenger, Champaign, USA: First round: Jared Hiltzik (US) bt Yuki Bhambri 6-3, 6-1.

$25,000 ITF men, Blacktown, Australia: First round: Sriram Balaji bt Jeremy Beale (Aus) 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles: Pre-quarterfinals: Sriram Balaji & Sanam Singh bt Lachlan Mcphee & Mitchell William Robins (Aus) 6-2, 6-4; Maverick Banes & Gavin van Peperzeel (Aus) bt Daniel Nolan (Aus) & Sumit Nagal 5-7, 6-4, [10-2].

$10,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh: Qualifying (third and final round): Yuri Dzhavakan (Ukr) bt Dhruv Sunish 6-3, 1-6, 6-3; Taha Kapadia bt Matyev Matyukov (Rus) 6-0, 1-0 (retired); Michael Lippens (US) bt Anurag Nenwani 6-3, 6-3.

Women: Qualifying (second and final round): Shamika Dhar bt Maria Truhanskaya (Ukr) 6-0, 6-0; Mathilda Malm (Swe) bt Shrishti Daas 6-3, 6-3.

$10,000 ITF men, Meshref, Kuwait: First round: Aryan Goveas bt Fouad Behbehani (Kuw) 6-0, 6-1. — Sports Bureau