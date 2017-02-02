Tennis

Purav, Divij lose in quarterfinals

Quimper (France): Top seeds Purav Raja and Divij Sharan were beaten by Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan 10-6 in the super tie-break of the doubles quarterfinals in the Challenger tennis tournament here on Thursday.

The Sood twins, Chandril and Lakshit, progressed into the semifinals of the $15,000 event in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The results:

€43,000 Challenger, Quimper, France: Doubles: Quarterfinals: Ariel Behar (Uru) & Andrey Golubev (Kaz) bt Purav Raja & Divij Sharan 7-6(0), 4-6, 10-6.

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: Doubles: Quarterfinals: Chandril Sood and Lakshit Sood bt Michiel de Krom & Roy Sarut de Valk (Ned) 6-4, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF women, Cairo: Singles: Pre-quarterfinals: Helene Scholsen (Bel) bt Natasha Palha 6-3, 6-4. Doubles: Quarterfinals: Natasha Palha & Rishika Sunkara w/o Dana Kremer & Lisa-Marie Maetschke (Ger). — Sports Bureau

