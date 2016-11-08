No time to relax for Murray

Andy Murray insisted he was taking nothing for granted going into the Tour Finals in London next week after overtaking Novak Djokovic as the new world No. 1.

The 29-year-old celebrated his coronation by claiming a 14th Masters 1000 title on Sunday with a victory over American John Isner.

His career-best eighth tournament win of the season came just a day after Murray became the first British player to top the rankings since the system was introduced in 1973.

“It might only be for one week. So I might as well try and enjoy it because I could lose it at the Tour Finals and never be there again,” said Murray.

He moves 405 points above Djokovic in the latest rankings, but the Serb could regain his place at the top if he goes undefeated to land a fifth straight Tour Finals crown.

“I wasn’t thinking so much about the cushion or anything like that at the top. I’m obviously happy I got there. It would be nice to finish the year No. 1, but I’m happy that I managed to get there,” added Murray.

The Scot has struggled in London of late, exiting at the round-robin group stage twice after missing the 2013 event through injury.

“The last couple of years have been tough there for me. So, yeah, obviously I want to try and play my best tennis there.”

Melbourne motivation

With Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal both sidelined, and Djokovic considerably short of his best, Murray will head into next season with lofty expectations.

“Obviously I’d love to win the Australian Open because it’s sort of the next major goal, beginning of next year, because I have been close a number of times and I have never quite done it,” he said.

But the five-time Melbourne finalist ruled out looking too far ahead, pointing to his own rapid rise as evidence of how quickly circumstances can change.

“I’ll sit down with my team and basically look at what my schedule is going to be for the beginning part of next year and set goals through to March probably, because I have found that I have worked better when I have had more short-term goals.

“So much can happen and change in a small space of time as I have found out a number of times during my career.

“These last few months no one would have expected what I have done the last few months in the summer, really, or after the French Open. So this was unexpected to me, as well. I didn’t expect it.”